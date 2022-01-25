South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Holdings Lifted by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,363,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,845 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 1.21% of South Jersey Industries worth $28,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SJI. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $892,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 363.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 54,070 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 18,438 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $391,000. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SJI stock opened at $24.46 on Tuesday. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $29.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.90.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $365.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.98 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 9.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 145.88%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

