South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for South State’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.38 and the lowest is $1.24. South State reported earnings of $2.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that South State will report full year earnings of $5.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $6.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover South State.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. South State had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SSB shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of South State from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.44.

NASDAQ SSB opened at $84.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.30. South State has a twelve month low of $62.60 and a twelve month high of $93.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. South State’s dividend payout ratio is 30.63%.

In other news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 6,118 shares of South State stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $507,794.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSB. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in shares of South State by 0.7% in the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 17,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of South State by 102.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of South State by 0.7% in the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 27,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of South State by 20.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of South State by 3.7% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

About South State

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

