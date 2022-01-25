South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect that South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for South State’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.38 and the lowest is $1.24. South State reported earnings of $2.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that South State will report full year earnings of $5.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $6.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover South State.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. South State had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SSB shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of South State from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.44.

NASDAQ SSB opened at $84.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.30. South State has a twelve month low of $62.60 and a twelve month high of $93.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. South State’s dividend payout ratio is 30.63%.

In other news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 6,118 shares of South State stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $507,794.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSB. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in shares of South State by 0.7% in the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 17,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of South State by 102.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of South State by 0.7% in the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 27,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of South State by 20.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of South State by 3.7% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

About South State

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on South State (SSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for South State (NASDAQ:SSB)

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.