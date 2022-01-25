South State (NASDAQ:SSB) PT Raised to $92.00

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.89% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.84.
SSB traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,423. South State has a fifty-two week low of $62.60 and a fifty-two week high of $93.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.30.
In other news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 6,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $507,794.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of South State during the second quarter worth $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in South State during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in South State during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in South State during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in South State by 102.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
South State Company Profile
South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.
