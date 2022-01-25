South State (NASDAQ:SSB) PT Raised to $92.00

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.84.

SSB traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,423. South State has a fifty-two week low of $62.60 and a fifty-two week high of $93.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.30.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. South State had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 31.07%. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that South State will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 6,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $507,794.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of South State during the second quarter worth $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in South State during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in South State during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in South State during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in South State by 102.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

