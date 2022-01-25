South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Given New GBX 240 Price Target at UBS Group

South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at UBS Group from GBX 230 ($3.10) to GBX 240 ($3.24) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SOUHY. Zacks Investment Research raised South32 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Investec initiated coverage on South32 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

SOUHY traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.05. 46,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,899. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. South32 has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $15.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.75.

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

