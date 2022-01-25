South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Price Target Increased to GBX 240 by Analysts at UBS Group

South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at UBS Group from GBX 230 ($3.10) to GBX 240 ($3.24) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SOUHY. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South32 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Investec assumed coverage on shares of South32 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, South32 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

South32 stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.05. 46,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,899. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. South32 has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $15.65.

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

