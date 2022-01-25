Southern Concepts Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RIBS) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.03

Southern Concepts Restaurant Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIBS) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.02. Southern Concepts Restaurant Group shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 383,110 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04.

Southern Concepts Restaurant Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RIBS)

Southern Concepts Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of southern-food themed restaurants. It manages Carve Barbecue and Southern Hospitality restaurant branches. The company was founded on January 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, CO.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Concepts Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Concepts Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.