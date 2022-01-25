Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ SSBK opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. Southern States Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $18.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern States Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Southern States Bancshares stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Southern States Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SSBK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. 54.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern States Bancshares Company Profile

Southern States Bancshares Inc is a bank holding company which operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals.

