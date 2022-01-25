Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Shares Purchased by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 0.62% of Southwest Gas worth $24,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWX. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Gas in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 40.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 84.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Southwest Gas in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of SWX opened at $64.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.48. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.19 and a 1-year high of $73.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.23.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $888.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.19%.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

