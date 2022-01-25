S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC increased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in S&P Global by 105.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,886,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $815,394,000 after acquiring an additional 967,581 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $312,463,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in S&P Global by 357.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 730,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,513,000 after acquiring an additional 571,161 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 11.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,303,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,824,118,000 after acquiring an additional 451,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $181,029,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on S&P Global from $526.00 to $494.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $476.70.

Shares of SPGI traded down $13.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $404.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,252. The firm has a market cap of $97.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $303.50 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $457.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $445.92.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Featured Article: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.