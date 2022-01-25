SpareBank 1 Helgeland (OTCMKTS:HGDPF) Trading Down 7.9%

Shares of SpareBank 1 Helgeland (OTCMKTS:HGDPF) traded down 7.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.00 and last traded at $14.00. 2,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 4,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.20.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.40.

About SpareBank 1 Helgeland (OTCMKTS:HGDPF)

SpareBank 1 Helgeland provides various financial products and services to retail customers, small and medium enterprises, municipal authorities, and institutions in Norway. The company operates in two segments, Retail Market and Corporate Market. It offers savings, investment, and insurance products, as well as leasing and mortgage services.

