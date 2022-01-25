SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF) Stock Price Down 11.3%

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF) shares traded down 11.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.40 and last traded at $13.40. 1,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 2,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.10.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.05 and its 200 day moving average is $12.81.

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services for personal and corporate customers in Southern and Western Norway. The company offers its products and services in the areas of savings, loans, advice, insurance, and pensions. It also provides foreign exchange, administrative securities, commercial properties brokerage, leasing, accounting, estate agency, payroll/HR, and securities trading services, as well as active management and securities management services.

