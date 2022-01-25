SparkPoint Fuel One Day Trading Volume Hits $121,043.00 (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. In the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded down 28.7% against the U.S. dollar. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market capitalization of $418,649.11 and approximately $121,043.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SparkPoint Fuel alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00050125 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,413.09 or 0.06577051 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00054546 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,648.84 or 0.99889255 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00049427 BTC.

About SparkPoint Fuel

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi . The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparkPoint Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SparkPoint Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparkPoint Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.