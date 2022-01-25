SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 283,136 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 9,449,951 shares.The stock last traded at $172.93 and had previously closed at $172.03.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 36.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

