SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Stake Increased by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,029,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,629 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 8.5% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Magnus Financial Group LLC owned 0.32% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $40,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 276.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,683,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,814,000 after purchasing an additional 15,190,533 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 51,843,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284,055 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,341,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 238.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,807,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,102,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,025 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV traded down $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.92. 202,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,503,303. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.35. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $33.72 and a 52-week high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

