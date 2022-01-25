Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF)’s share price rose 4.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 7,469 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 15,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $57.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Spectral Medical alerts:

Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Spectral Medical had a negative return on equity of 648.71% and a negative net margin of 405.43%. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter.

Spectral Medical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic treatment for septic shock. Its products include Endotoxin Activity Assay (EAA), Toraymyxin and proprietary reagents. The EAA is use for the diagnostic of endotoxin activity in human whole blood. The Toraymyxin is a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Spectral Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectral Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.