Spectrecoin Market Cap Reaches $2.67 Million (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Spectrecoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.29 or 0.00182574 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00032002 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00028690 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.66 or 0.00381612 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00069318 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

