Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$54.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TOY. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spin Master in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Spin Master from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

TSE:TOY opened at C$42.61 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$45.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$45.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. Spin Master has a twelve month low of C$25.54 and a twelve month high of C$54.18.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.15 by C$0.44. The firm had revenue of C$899.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$750.77 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Spin Master will post 2.4700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Segal sold 33,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.61, for a total transaction of C$1,639,977.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 197,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,621,024.52.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

