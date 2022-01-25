SPINDLE (SPD) Market Cap Tops $113,365.40

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last week, SPINDLE has traded 22.1% lower against the dollar. One SPINDLE coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. SPINDLE has a market cap of $113,365.40 and approximately $24.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.43 or 0.00096130 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,861.85 or 1.00007870 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.55 or 0.00242951 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00016514 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.22 or 0.00342436 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.48 or 0.00147809 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006294 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001557 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001653 BTC.

SPINDLE Profile

SPINDLE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,576,097 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

