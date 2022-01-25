Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) Shares Down 18.5%

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY)’s stock price fell 18.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $91.86 and last traded at $91.86. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.75.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.03.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SPXSY)

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc provides industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical thermal energy solutions and niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. It operates its business through the following segments: Steam Specialties, Electric Thermal Solutions and Watson-Marlow.

