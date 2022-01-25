Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Spirent Communications (LON:SPT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 270 ($3.64) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.32) target price on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of Spirent Communications stock opened at GBX 237 ($3.20) on Tuesday. Spirent Communications has a 52 week low of GBX 225.50 ($3.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 310.60 ($4.19). The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 264.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 273.96. The company has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43.

Spirent Communications plc provides test, assurance, and analytics solutions for devices and networks in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Networks & Security and Lifecycle Service Assurance segments. The Networks & Security segment provides high-speed Ethernet/IP performance testing for the development and validation of new equipment, networks, and applications for cloud and mobile; consulting services, test tools, methodologies, and security validation solutions; global navigation satellite system (GNSS) simulation products; and positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solutions, as well as develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualized networks and cloud.

