Splinterlands Market Cap Reaches $36.07 Million (SPS)

Splinterlands (CURRENCY:SPS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 25th. Splinterlands has a market cap of $36.07 million and $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Splinterlands has traded flat against the US dollar. One Splinterlands coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Splinterlands alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00050584 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,443.99 or 0.06636437 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00055518 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,907.44 or 1.00219060 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003305 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00049073 BTC.

Splinterlands Coin Profile

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Buying and Selling Splinterlands

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splinterlands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Splinterlands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Splinterlands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Splinterlands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.