Splintershards Trading Down 20.8% Over Last 7 Days (SPS)

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Splintershards coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC on popular exchanges. Splintershards has a market cap of $41.96 million and approximately $2.47 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Splintershards has traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Splintershards alerts:

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004135 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00008253 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000069 BTC.

DAOSquare (RICE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Covid Token (COVIDTOKEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Splintershards Coin Profile

Splintershards (CRYPTO:SPS) is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 453,437,499 coins and its circulating supply is 359,351,919 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Splintershards Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splintershards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Splintershards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Splintershards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Splintershards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.