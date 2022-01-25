Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $773.88 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) will report $773.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Splunk’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $751.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $800.00 million. Splunk reported sales of $745.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Splunk will report full year sales of $2.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $3.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Splunk.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. Splunk had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 89.54%. The firm had revenue of $664.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.96) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPLK shares. BTIG Research raised shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $203.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.68.

SPLK stock opened at $121.29 on Tuesday. Splunk has a one year low of $105.45 and a one year high of $178.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.31.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $54,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $93,897.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 60,640 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,127,000 after buying an additional 29,361 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 478,535 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $69,187,000 after purchasing an additional 183,511 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Splunk by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,174 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Splunk by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 84,764 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Splunk by 2,212.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 140,822 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,378,000 after purchasing an additional 134,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

