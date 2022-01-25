Sprague Resources LP Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NYSE:SRLP)

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.4338 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd.

Sprague Resources has decreased its dividend payment by 7.2% over the last three years.

NYSE:SRLP traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.23. 53,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,960. Sprague Resources has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $29.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50. The company has a market cap of $452.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.85.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.61). Sprague Resources had a positive return on equity of 102.39% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $665.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.29 million. Equities analysts expect that Sprague Resources will post -3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprague Resources news, CFO David C. Long acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $146,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David C. Long acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $81,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sprague Resources stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) by 295.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,766 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.17% of Sprague Resources worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 76.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Sprague Resources from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

About Sprague Resources

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution and sale of refined products and natural gas. It operates its business through the following segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment offers refined products, such as heating oil, diesel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel and gasoline.

