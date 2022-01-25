Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) was down 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $58.65 and last traded at $58.96. Approximately 8,073 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 806,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.16.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $162.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.80.

The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.17.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $49.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total value of $56,466.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $3,691,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,623 shares of company stock worth $16,061,310 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 7.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Sprout Social by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 76.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 19.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 3.6% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

