Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,660,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,895 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 11.96% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $316,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 24.9% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 40,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 8,031 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter valued at about $2,844,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 7.0% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 64,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 261,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 19,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. 96.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SFM opened at $29.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $31.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.22.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 4.45%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Gordon Haskett cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

