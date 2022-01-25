SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPX FLOW were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in SPX FLOW by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,051,000 after acquiring an additional 13,672 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in SPX FLOW by 307.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 31,532 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPX FLOW by 56.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after acquiring an additional 157,943 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in SPX FLOW by 132.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 18,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in SPX FLOW in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

Get SPX FLOW alerts:

Shares of SPX FLOW stock opened at $85.10 on Tuesday. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.30 and a 52-week high of $88.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50 and a beta of 1.66.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $389.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of SPX FLOW in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

SPX FLOW Profile

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX FLOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX FLOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.