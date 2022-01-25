Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,708,815 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 93,949 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.81% of Square worth $887,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Square during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Square by 56.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 8,974 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 58.8% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the third quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $241,743.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,265 shares of company stock valued at $6,979,167. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

SQ opened at $117.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 2.30. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $289.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Square from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Square from $295.00 to $203.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Square from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Square presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.42.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.