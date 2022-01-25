Squirrel Finance Price Down 39% Over Last Week (NUTS)

Squirrel Finance (CURRENCY:NUTS) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Squirrel Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000562 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Squirrel Finance has traded down 39% against the US dollar. Squirrel Finance has a market capitalization of $156,361.00 and approximately $4,898.00 worth of Squirrel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Squirrel Finance Coin Profile

Squirrel Finance is a coin. Squirrel Finance’s total supply is 759,082 coins and its circulating supply is 758,974 coins. Squirrel Finance’s official website is squirrel.finance . Squirrel Finance’s official Twitter account is @SquirrelDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Squirrel aims to develop a trusted ecosystem to empower, secure & simplify DeFi for end users. “

Buying and Selling Squirrel Finance

