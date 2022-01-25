SRB Corp Invests $1.50 Million in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

SRB Corp purchased a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Eaton by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,921,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 24.2% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 15.2% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 16.5% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 159,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,570,000 after acquiring an additional 34,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.06.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total transaction of $452,859.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $551,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 183,051 shares of company stock valued at $31,507,939 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $160.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.54 and a 200 day moving average of $163.83. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $114.01 and a 1 year high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.03%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

