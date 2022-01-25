St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,765 at Barclays

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,699 ($22.92) to GBX 1,765 ($23.81) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut St. James’s Place from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, St. James’s Place presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,765.00.

Get St. James's Place alerts:

Shares of St. James’s Place stock traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $20.52. 2,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.63 and its 200 day moving average is $21.35. St. James’s Place has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $23.86.

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.