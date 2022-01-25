STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $67.64

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $67.64 and last traded at $74.75, with a volume of 543841 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.56.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STAA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet cut STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 162.50 and a beta of 0.92.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $58.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total value of $3,984,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $537,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,518,470. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 0.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 0.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 0.8% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 0.3% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.