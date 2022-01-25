StableXSwap 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $402.00 (STAX)

StableXSwap (CURRENCY:STAX) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One StableXSwap coin can currently be bought for $1.05 or 0.00002874 BTC on popular exchanges. StableXSwap has a market cap of $14.37 million and $402.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, StableXSwap has traded down 29.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get StableXSwap alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.54 or 0.00096986 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,642.89 or 1.00001826 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004320 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00021490 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00030096 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $158.19 or 0.00431728 BTC.

StableXSwap Coin Profile

StableXSwap (CRYPTO:STAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. StableXSwap’s official website is stablexswap.com . StableXSwap’s official message board is medium.com/stablexswap . StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling StableXSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableXSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableXSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StableXSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StableXSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StableXSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.