Stacks Achieves Market Cap of $1.73 Billion (STX)

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. In the last seven days, Stacks has traded down 40.3% against the dollar. Stacks has a total market cap of $1.73 billion and approximately $65.70 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stacks coin can now be bought for approximately $1.34 or 0.00003653 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.23 or 0.00170145 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00050263 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.33 or 0.00184085 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00032022 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000529 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Stacks

Stacks (STX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,295,712,967 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

