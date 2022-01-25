STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Acquired by Hill Winds Capital LP

Hill Winds Capital LP increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. STAG Industrial accounts for about 1.8% of Hill Winds Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Hill Winds Capital LP owned about 0.06% of STAG Industrial worth $3,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 1,397.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,134,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,824 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,070,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 26.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,739,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,224 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,193,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 623.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 950,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,299,000 after acquiring an additional 818,984 shares during the last quarter. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STAG. Raymond James lifted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

NYSE:STAG traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $41.03. 7,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,760. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.42 and a 200-day moving average of $42.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.40 and a fifty-two week high of $48.27.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $142.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.41 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 37.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1217 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.08%.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

