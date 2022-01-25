Stakenet (XSN) Price Down 6.1% Over Last Week

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Stakenet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0805 or 0.00000218 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Stakenet has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. Stakenet has a total market cap of $9.98 million and approximately $12,266.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00008278 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.55 or 0.00242951 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00016514 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006294 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001802 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000831 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00006907 BTC.

Stakenet (CRYPTO:XSN) is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 127,522,826 coins and its circulating supply is 123,983,789 coins. Stakenet’s official website is stakenet.io . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stakenet’s official message board is medium.com/stakenet . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from POSW, StakeNet is a TPoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. The team that was behind the POSW coin and recently rebranded to StakeNet (XSN) The StakeNet service allows users to stake various cryptocurrencies in one single wallet. All dividends from the StakeNet staking services are paid in XSN coin. “

