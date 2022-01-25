StakerDAO Trading Down 59.7% Over Last Week (STKR)

StakerDAO (CURRENCY:STKR) traded 40.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. One StakerDAO coin can now be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. StakerDAO has a market capitalization of $159,584.83 and $10,662.00 worth of StakerDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, StakerDAO has traded down 59.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002725 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00050558 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,428.46 or 0.06612911 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00056302 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,711.32 or 0.99968010 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003296 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00049658 BTC.

StakerDAO Coin Profile

StakerDAO’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,013,219 coins. StakerDAO’s official Twitter account is @stakerdao

StakerDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakerDAO directly using U.S. dollars.

