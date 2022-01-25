Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $452.79

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2022

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 452.79 ($6.11) and traded as high as GBX 513.62 ($6.93). Standard Chartered shares last traded at GBX 487.90 ($6.58), with a volume of 7,338,399 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STAN. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.42) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 560 ($7.56) to GBX 610 ($8.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 630 ($8.50) to GBX 600 ($8.09) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 570 ($7.69) to GBX 600 ($8.09) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 582.71 ($7.86).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 455.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 452.79. The stock has a market cap of £15.02 billion and a PE ratio of 11.96.

About Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.