Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $452.79

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 452.79 ($6.11) and traded as high as GBX 513.62 ($6.93). Standard Chartered shares last traded at GBX 487.90 ($6.58), with a volume of 7,338,399 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STAN. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.42) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 560 ($7.56) to GBX 610 ($8.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 630 ($8.50) to GBX 600 ($8.09) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 570 ($7.69) to GBX 600 ($8.09) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 582.71 ($7.86).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 455.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 452.79. The stock has a market cap of £15.02 billion and a PE ratio of 11.96.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

