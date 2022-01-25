Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Price Target Increased to GBX 580 by Analysts at UBS Group

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from GBX 530 ($7.15) to GBX 580 ($7.83) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 570 ($7.69) to GBX 600 ($8.09) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $590.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCBFY traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $13.59. 60,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,562. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $15.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.33 and a 200-day moving average of $12.39.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

Analyst Recommendations for Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY)

