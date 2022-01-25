Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Price Target Increased to GBX 580 by Analysts at UBS Group

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from GBX 530 ($7.15) to GBX 580 ($7.83) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 570 ($7.69) to GBX 600 ($8.09) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $590.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCBFY traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $13.59. 60,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,562. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $15.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.33 and a 200-day moving average of $12.39.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

