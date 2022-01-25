Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $515.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on SCBFF. UBS Group upgraded Standard Chartered from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 480 ($6.48) to GBX 515 ($6.95) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of Standard Chartered stock opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.19. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $7.57.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

