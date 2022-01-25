Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $515.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on SCBFF. UBS Group upgraded Standard Chartered from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 480 ($6.48) to GBX 515 ($6.95) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of Standard Chartered stock opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.19. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $7.57.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

