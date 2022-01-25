Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 315 ($4.25) to GBX 245 ($3.31) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Standard Life Aberdeen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.46.

Shares of SLFPF opened at $3.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.52. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $4.90.

abrdn Plc engages in the provision of asset management and savings solutions. It operates through the Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth; and Insurance Associates and Joint ventures segments. The Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth segment includes other wholly owned activities of the Group including the corporate centre and related activities, and the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland standard life staff defined benefit pension plans.

