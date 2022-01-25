Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $13.13

Shares of Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.13 and traded as low as $12.50. Standard Life Aberdeen shares last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 219 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Standard Life Aberdeen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

abrdn Plc engages in the provision of asset management and savings solutions. It operates through the Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth; and Insurance Associates and Joint ventures segments. The Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth segment includes other wholly owned activities of the Group including the corporate centre and related activities, and the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland standard life staff defined benefit pension plans.

