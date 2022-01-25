Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker to post earnings of $2.03 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE SWK opened at $178.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.09. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $169.43 and a 52 week high of $225.00.
Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.
