Stantec Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stantec in a research report issued on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$932.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$971.56 million.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on STN. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Stantec from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. ATB Capital increased their target price on Stantec from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Stantec to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$73.85.

Shares of TSE STN opened at C$66.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$70.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$64.05. Stantec has a one year low of C$43.33 and a one year high of C$73.10. The firm has a market cap of C$7.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90.

In related news, Director Valentino Dimanno sold 1,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.28, for a total transaction of C$136,970.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,829,117.68. Also, Director Theresa Jang bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$69.42 per share, with a total value of C$34,708.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$989,039.17. Insiders have sold 48,284 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,943 over the last 90 days.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.21%.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

