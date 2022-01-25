Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Starbucks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.75. Starbucks reported earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full-year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. Robert W. Baird lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $126.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Argus cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Starbucks from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.89.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $1.09 on Tuesday, hitting $97.01. The company had a trading volume of 11,744,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,396,727. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $94.41 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.50. The firm has a market cap of $113.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1.4% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 0.4% in the third quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 4.5% in the second quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 6.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

