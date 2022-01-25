Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,967 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $11,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX opened at $96.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $113.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.41 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.64.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.89.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.