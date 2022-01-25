Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,967 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $11,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 157.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $96.86 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $94.41 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $113.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.64.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Atlantic Securities cut Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $126.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.89.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

