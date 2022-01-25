Starbucks (SBUX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect Starbucks to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Starbucks to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $98.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.09 and its 200-day moving average is $113.64. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $94.41 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $115.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Starbucks stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 396,104 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.10% of Starbucks worth $1,455,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.89.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

