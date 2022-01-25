STASIS EURO Price Hits $1.12 on Exchanges (EURS)

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last week, STASIS EURO has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $116.85 million and $6.75 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STASIS EURO coin can now be bought for approximately $1.12 or 0.00003068 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get STASIS EURO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00041742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006396 BTC.

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO (CRYPTO:EURS) is a coin. It launched on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 104,125,940 coins. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet . The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STASIS EURO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STASIS EURO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.