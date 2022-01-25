State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) EVP Sells $1,424,000.00 in Stock

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

STT stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,226,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,267,523. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.59. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.02 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STT. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in State Street by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 64,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the second quarter worth $560,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 2.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,926 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of State Street by 16.6% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 45,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 6,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 3.1% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

